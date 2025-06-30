Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third playoff hole in the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.671
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.062
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.371
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.275
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.513
|0.318
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter has sported a -0.062 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.