Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter has sported a -0.062 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.