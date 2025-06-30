Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Svensson will look to improve on his recent performances at this event as he tees it up in Silvis, Illinois.
Svensson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|2023
|T21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|2022
|T24
|67-67-68-71
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.077
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.110
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.202
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.598
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.363
|-0.577
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.110 (73rd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Svensson has sported a 0.202 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
- Svensson ranks 49th on TOUR with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of FedExCup Regular Season points, Svensson has accumulated 96 points, ranking 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
