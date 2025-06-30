PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Svensson will look to improve on his recent performances at this event as he tees it up in Silvis, Illinois.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the John Deere Classic.

    Svensson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3464-67-72-69-12
    2023T2169-66-67-69-13
    2022T2467-67-68-71-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-70-70-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.077-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1100.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2020.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.598-0.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.363-0.577

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.110 (73rd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Svensson has sported a 0.202 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
    • Svensson ranks 49th on TOUR with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of FedExCup Regular Season points, Svensson has accumulated 96 points, ranking 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

