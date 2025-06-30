PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic

Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Schenk will look to build on his strong performances at this event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the John Deere Classic.

    Schenk's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-71-2
    2023T465-66-67-68-18
    2022WD77-
    2021T467-64-70-67-16

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Schenk's best finishes at the John Deere Classic came in 2023 and 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 18-under and 16-under respectively.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.103-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.108-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.081-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.097-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.183-0.302

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

