Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic
Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Schenk will look to build on his strong performances at this event in recent years.
Schenk's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2023
|T4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|2022
|WD
|77
|-
|2021
|T4
|67-64-70-67
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Schenk's best finishes at the John Deere Classic came in 2023 and 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 18-under and 16-under respectively.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|71-72-76-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|3.900
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.103
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.108
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.081
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.097
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.183
|-0.302
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
