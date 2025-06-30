Adam Hadwin betting profile: John Deere Classic
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which takes place July 3-6, 2025. Hadwin will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Hadwin's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-67
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.250
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.387
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.059
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.069
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.647
|-1.130
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.387 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.