26M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair finished tied for second in last year's ISCO Championship with a score of 22-under. He'll return to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the ISCO Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T270-64-68-64-22

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1868-67-71-73-927.006
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3266-78-70-75+120.688

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.452-0.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.136-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1540.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.136-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.571-1.102

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair is sporting a -0.136 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 61.88%.
    • On the greens, Blair is delivering a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, his Putts Per Round average is 28.48, and he breaks par 20.11% of the time.
    • Blair has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
