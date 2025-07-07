Zac Blair betting profile: ISCO Championship
Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Zac Blair finished tied for second in last year's ISCO Championship with a score of 22-under. He'll return to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Blair's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|70-64-68-64
|-22
At the ISCO Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|66-78-70-75
|+1
|20.688
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.452
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.136
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.154
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.136
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.571
|-1.102
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair is sporting a -0.136 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 61.88%.
- On the greens, Blair is delivering a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, his Putts Per Round average is 28.48, and he breaks par 20.11% of the time.
- Blair has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
