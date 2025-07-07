Mason Andersen betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This tournament presents a new challenge for Andersen, as he looks to make his mark on the 7,056-yard, par-70 course in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|85
|69-69-71-76
|-3
|1.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
Andersen's recent performances
- His best finish came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- Andersen has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.460
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.706
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.022
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.005
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.149
|-1.028
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.706 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 61.85% ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Andersen sports a -0.460 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
- Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.