1H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This tournament presents a new challenge for Andersen, as he looks to make his mark on the 7,056-yard, par-70 course in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8569-69-71-76-31.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6368-73-76-72+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-72-77-69+62.750

    Andersen's recent performances

    • His best finish came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.460-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.706-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.022-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.005-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.149-1.028

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.706 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 61.85% ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Andersen sports a -0.460 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th.
    • On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
    • Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

