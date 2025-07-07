Trevor Cone betting profile: ISCO Championship
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third in 2023 with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Cone's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T3
|71-65-63-68
|-21
At the ISCO Championship
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 21-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 12-over.
- Cone has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.179
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.240
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.190
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.615
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.867
|0.016
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone is sporting a -0.240 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone is delivering a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
