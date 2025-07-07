Trevor Cone betting profile: ISCO Championship

Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone is sporting a -0.240 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone is delivering a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.