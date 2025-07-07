PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third in 2023 with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Cone at the ISCO Championship.

    Cone's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T371-65-63-68-21

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 12-over.
    • Cone has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1790.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.240-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.190-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.615-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.8670.016

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone is sporting a -0.240 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone is delivering a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 193rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW