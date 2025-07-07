Jens Dantorp betting profile: ISCO Championship

Dantorp's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 2-under.

Dantorp has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Dantorp has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.