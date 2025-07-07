Jens Dantorp betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jens Dantorp of Sweden plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jens Dantorp will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025. This tournament marks his return to the event after missing the cut in his previous appearance in 2023.
Dantorp's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Dantorp's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Dantorp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T67
|67-68-72-71
|-2
|--
Dantorp's recent performances
- Dantorp's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 2-under.
- Dantorp has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dantorp has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dantorp has averaged -1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dantorp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.168
Dantorp's advanced stats and rankings
- Dantorp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dantorp has averaged -0.531 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Dantorp has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Dantorp has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Dantorp has averaged -1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dantorp as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.