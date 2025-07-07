PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
William Mouw betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3440.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.473-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.4400.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.074-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.643-0.160

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.473 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
