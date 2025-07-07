William Mouw betting profile: ISCO Championship

Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.