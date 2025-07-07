William Mouw betting profile: ISCO Championship
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
William Mouw will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.473
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.440
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.074
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.643
|-0.160
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.473 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
