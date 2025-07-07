George McNeill betting profile: ISCO Championship
George McNeill of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
George McNeill will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. McNeill looks to improve upon his past performances in this event.
McNeill's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|E
At the ISCO Championship
- In McNeill's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
McNeill's recent performances
- McNeill has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNeill has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNeill has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.224
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.474
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.619
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.821
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.190
|-0.170
McNeill's advanced stats and rankings
- McNeill has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.474 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 301.1 yards.
- McNeill has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 210th on TOUR.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.00% this season.
- McNeill's Putts Per Round average stands at 29.70.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.78% and breaks par on 20.56% of his holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
