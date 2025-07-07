PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

George McNeill betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

George McNeill of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

George McNeill of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    George McNeill will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. McNeill looks to improve upon his past performances in this event.

    Latest odds for McNeill at the ISCO Championship.

    McNeill's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC69-75E
    2021MC69-75E

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In McNeill's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    McNeill's recent performances

    • McNeill has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.224-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.4740.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.619-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.821-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.190-0.170

    McNeill's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNeill has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.474 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 301.1 yards.
    • McNeill has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 210th on TOUR.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.00% this season.
    • McNeill's Putts Per Round average stands at 29.70.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.78% and breaks par on 20.56% of his holes.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

