Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Will Gordon will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Gordon aims to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Gordon's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2021
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.239
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.015
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.224
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.429
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.399
|0.305
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.015 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.39, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.