1H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Gordon aims to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the ISCO Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-69-1
    2021MC69-72-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2390.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0150.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.224-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.4290.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3990.305

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.015 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.39, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

