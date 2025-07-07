PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament, running from July 10-13, offers a purse of $4 million.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.075-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.897-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.022-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.062-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.056-1.161

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.897 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.77% ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has a -0.022 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Chandler has a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
    • Chandler's average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

