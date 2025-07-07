Will Chandler betting profile: ISCO Championship

Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.897 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.77% ranks 170th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has a -0.022 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Chandler has a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.

Chandler's average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR this season.