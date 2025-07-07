Will Chandler betting profile: ISCO Championship
Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Will Chandler is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament, running from July 10-13, offers a purse of $4 million.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.075
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.897
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.022
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.062
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.056
|-1.161
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.897 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.77% ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has a -0.022 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Chandler has a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
- Chandler's average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
