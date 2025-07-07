PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Wenyi Ding betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wenyi Ding of China looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Wenyi Ding of China looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Wenyi Ding is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Ding's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ding at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Ding's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Wenyi Ding's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    Wenyi Ding's recent performances

    • Ding's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
    • Ding has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ding has averaged -1.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wenyi Ding's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.745

    Wenyi Ding's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Ding has averaged 0.437 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Ding's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.244 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Ding has posted a -0.637 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ding has averaged -1.166 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Ding's overall performance, as measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -1.745 in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ding as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
