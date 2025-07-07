Wenyi Ding betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Wenyi Ding of China looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Wenyi Ding is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Ding's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Ding's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Wenyi Ding's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Wenyi Ding's recent performances
- Ding's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
- Ding has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ding has averaged -1.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wenyi Ding's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.745
Wenyi Ding's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Ding has averaged 0.437 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Ding's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.244 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Ding has posted a -0.637 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ding has averaged -1.166 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Ding's overall performance, as measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -1.745 in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ding as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.