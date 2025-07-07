PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Reavie finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the ISCO Championship.

    Reavie's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1068-62-69-70-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Reavie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7270-67-74-72-51.680
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express7171-67-69-76-52.900
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4771-66-67-75-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances was 35th place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.756-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.536-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1970.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.492-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.981-0.556

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.756 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie has sported a -0.536 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he is breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Reavie's average Driving Distance this season is 287.0 yards.
    • He has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

