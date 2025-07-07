Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship
Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Reavie finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
Reavie's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|70-67-74-72
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|2.900
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances was 35th place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.756
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.536
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.197
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.492
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.981
|-0.556
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.756 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie has sported a -0.536 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he is breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Reavie's average Driving Distance this season is 287.0 yards.
- He has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.