Alfredo Garcia-Heredia betting profile: ISCO Championship

Garcia-Heredia has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garcia-Heredia sports a 0.657 mark in his last five starts.

Around the green, Garcia-Heredia has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Garcia-Heredia has a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five appearances.