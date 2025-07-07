PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia of Spain tees off on the 4th hole during day two of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 25, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia of Spain tees off on the 4th hole during day two of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 25, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Alfredo Garcia-Heredia returns to the ISCO Championship, which takes place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance in this event.

    Latest odds for Garcia-Heredia at the ISCO Championship.

    Garcia-Heredia's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4771-68-71-67-11

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Garcia-Heredia's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Garcia-Heredia's recent performances

    • Garcia-Heredia has limited recent tournament data available.
    • His last recorded performance at the ISCO Championship was in 2022, where he finished tied for 47th.
    • Garcia-Heredia will be looking to build on his previous experience at this event and improve his overall performance.

    Garcia-Heredia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.695

    Garcia-Heredia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garcia-Heredia has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garcia-Heredia sports a 0.657 mark in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Garcia-Heredia has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Garcia-Heredia has a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five appearances.
    • Overall, Garcia-Heredia has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia-Heredia as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
