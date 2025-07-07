Casey Jarvis betting profile: ISCO Championship

Jarvis's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 7-under.

Jarvis has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Jarvis has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.