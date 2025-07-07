Casey Jarvis betting profile: ISCO Championship
Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Casey Jarvis returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Casey Jarvis's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-66
|-7
At the ISCO Championship
- In Jarvis's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Casey Jarvis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Casey Jarvis's recent performances
Casey Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.290
Casey Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
