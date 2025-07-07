PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Casey Jarvis betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Casey Jarvis returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Jarvis at the ISCO Championship.

    Casey Jarvis's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-66-7

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Jarvis's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Casey Jarvis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Casey Jarvis's recent performances

    • Jarvis's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 7-under.
    • Jarvis has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jarvis has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jarvis has averaged -0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Casey Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.290

    Casey Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jarvis has averaged -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jarvis has averaged 1.259 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Jarvis has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Jarvis has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Jarvis has averaged -0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW