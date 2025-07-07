Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Whaley will look to improve on his past performances in this event as he competes for the $4 million purse.
Whaley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2022
|5
|70-64-67-67
|-20
|2021
|T26
|69-67-69-69
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 20-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.175
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.193
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.075
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.158
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.215
|1.057
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley's Driving Distance average of 308.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sports a -0.193 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Whaley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 12.41%.
- He has accumulated 302 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
