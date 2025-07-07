PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Whaley will look to improve on his past performances in this event as he competes for the $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the ISCO Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-3
    2023MC75-72+3
    2022570-64-67-67-20
    2021T2669-67-69-69-14

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 20-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1750.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1930.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0750.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1580.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2151.057

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley's Driving Distance average of 308.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sports a -0.193 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
    • Whaley ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 12.41%.
    • He has accumulated 302 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

