25M AGO

Luke List betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025, for the edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for List at the ISCO Championship.

    List's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T565-68-65-71-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In List's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5540.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.644-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.195-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.197-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.482-0.130

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sports a -0.644 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

