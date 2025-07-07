Luke List betting profile: ISCO Championship
Luke List of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Luke List returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025, for the edition of the tournament.
List's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T5
|65-68-65-71
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.554
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.644
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.195
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.197
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.482
|-0.130
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sports a -0.644 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- List has accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
