Tommy Gainey betting profile: ISCO Championship

Tommy Gainey returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. His most recent performance at this event saw him miss the cut in 2024.
Gainey's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2023
|T16
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|MC
|68-77
|+1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gainey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Gainey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gainey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|3.764
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T75
|71-68-74-71
|-4
|1.493
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12.227
Gainey's recent performances
- Gainey's best finish in his last ten appearances was at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 11-under.
- Gainey has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.410
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
- Gainey has hit 64.58% of greens in regulation so far this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season stands at 285.5 yards.
- Gainey has accumulated 5 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 220th on TOUR.
- He is averaging 28.63 putts per round this season.
- Gainey's bogey avoidance rate is 13.89%, while his par breakers percentage stands at 18.75%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
