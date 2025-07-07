PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tommy Gainey betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Gainey of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tommy Gainey of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Tommy Gainey returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. His most recent performance at this event saw him miss the cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Gainey at the ISCO Championship.

    Gainey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-73+3
    2023T1670-69-69-65-15
    2022MC70-74E
    2021MC68-77+1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Gainey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Gainey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gainey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5368-73-70-76-13.764
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7571-68-74-71-41.493
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-71+2--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT3269-69-70-69-1112.227

    Gainey's recent performances

    • Gainey's best finish in his last ten appearances was at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 11-under.
    • Gainey has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gainey has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.410

    Gainey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gainey has hit 64.58% of greens in regulation so far this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season stands at 285.5 yards.
    • Gainey has accumulated 5 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 220th on TOUR.
    • He is averaging 28.63 putts per round this season.
    • Gainey's bogey avoidance rate is 13.89%, while his par breakers percentage stands at 18.75%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW