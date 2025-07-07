Tom Vaillant betting profile: ISCO Championship

Vaillant has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.779 in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vaillant has averaged 0.289 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Vaillant has delivered a 0.880 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Vaillant has struggled with a -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.