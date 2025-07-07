Tom Vaillant betting profile: ISCO Championship
Tom Vaillant of France tees off on the 5th hole during day four of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 27, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Tom Vaillant returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 37th last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Vaillant's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|66-66-74-69
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Vaillant's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Vaillant's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T37
|66-66-74-69
|-13
|--
Vaillant's recent performances
- Vaillant had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 13-under.
- Vaillant has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vaillant has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vaillant's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.795
Vaillant's advanced stats and rankings
- Vaillant has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.779 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vaillant has averaged 0.289 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Vaillant has delivered a 0.880 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Vaillant has struggled with a -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Vaillant has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vaillant as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
