PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Vaillant betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Vaillant of France tees off on the 5th hole during day four of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 27, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Tom Vaillant of France tees off on the 5th hole during day four of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 27, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Tom Vaillant returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 37th last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Vaillant at the ISCO Championship.

    Vaillant's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3766-66-74-69-13

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Vaillant's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Vaillant's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3766-66-74-69-13--

    Vaillant's recent performances

    • Vaillant had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 13-under.
    • Vaillant has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vaillant has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vaillant's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.795

    Vaillant's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vaillant has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.779 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Vaillant has averaged 0.289 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Vaillant has delivered a 0.880 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Vaillant has struggled with a -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Vaillant has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vaillant as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for ISCO Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW