3H AGO

Tim Widing betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Tim Widing will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025, in the ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Widing at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Widing's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Widing's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-69+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-66-76-70-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4572-67-69-69-115.600

    Widing's recent performances

    • Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 20-under.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0740.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.294-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.388-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.340-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.096-0.294

    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    • Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing has sported a -0.294 mark. He has a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he has been breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Widing's average Driving Distance this season is 310.0 yards.
    • He has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 204th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

