Tim Widing betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Tim Widing will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025, in the ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Widing's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-66-76-70
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|5.600
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.074
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.294
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.388
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.340
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.096
|-0.294
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing has sported a -0.294 mark. He has a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he has been breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Widing's average Driving Distance this season is 310.0 yards.
- He has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 204th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.