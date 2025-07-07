PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-71-70-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4530.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.097-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.533-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.622-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.605-0.079

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.453 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

