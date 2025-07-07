Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: ISCO Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.453
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.097
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.533
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.622
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.605
|-0.079
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.453 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
