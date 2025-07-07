Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: ISCO Championship

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.453 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.