16M AGO

Thomas Aiken betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Aiken of South Africa watches his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Thomas Aiken will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Aiken missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Aiken at the ISCO Championship.

    Aiken's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-70-7
    2023MC70-71-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Aiken's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under through two rounds.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Aiken's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-72-75E--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC67-70-7--

    Aiken's recent performances

    • Aiken's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 59th with a score of even par.
    • Aiken has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Aiken has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Aiken's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.409

    Aiken's advanced stats and rankings

    • Aiken has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 56.94% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 275.3 yards for the 2025 season.
    • Aiken is averaging 28.25 Putts Per Round in the current season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is 16.67% for 2025.
    • Aiken has a Par Breakers percentage of 16.67% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Aiken as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

