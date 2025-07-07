Thomas Aiken betting profile: ISCO Championship
Thomas Aiken of South Africa watches his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Thomas Aiken will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Aiken missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Aiken's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Aiken's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under through two rounds.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Aiken's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-72-75
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Aiken's recent performances
- Aiken's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 59th with a score of even par.
- Aiken has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Aiken has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Aiken's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.409
Aiken's advanced stats and rankings
- Aiken has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 56.94% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 275.3 yards for the 2025 season.
- Aiken is averaging 28.25 Putts Per Round in the current season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 16.67% for 2025.
- Aiken has a Par Breakers percentage of 16.67% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Aiken as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
