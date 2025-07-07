Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ISCO Championship

Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.479 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.