5H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Montgomery's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Montgomery's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3167-65-72-69-1125.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-65-68-73-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4570-66-68-72-810.250

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.452-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.479-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1410.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6420.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.148-0.317

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.479 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

