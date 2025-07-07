Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Montgomery's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Montgomery's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-65-68-73
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10.250
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.452
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.479
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.141
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.642
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.148
|-0.317
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.479 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.