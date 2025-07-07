Steven Fisk betting profile: ISCO Championship
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.396
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.256
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.010
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.537
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.126
|0.335
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk ranks fourth on TOUR with a 71.20% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- Fisk has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 133rd in that category.
- On the greens, Fisk has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, ranking 173rd on TOUR.
- He has demonstrated strong Bogey Avoidance, ranking 37th on TOUR with only 14.63% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.