1H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-71-74+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-72-74-75+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2876-68-70-68-225.813

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3960.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2560.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.010-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.537-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1260.335

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk ranks fourth on TOUR with a 71.20% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • Fisk has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 133rd in that category.
    • On the greens, Fisk has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, ranking 173rd on TOUR.
    • He has demonstrated strong Bogey Avoidance, ranking 37th on TOUR with only 14.63% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

