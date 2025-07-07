Steven Fisk betting profile: ISCO Championship

Fisk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.