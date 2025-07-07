PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Dickson betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This will be Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Dickson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-75+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-79+12--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3768-71-69-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2966-69-69-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-72-79-79+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3965-70-70-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--

    Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished T4 with a score of 25-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.309-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.465-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.035-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.199-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.007-0.938

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.465 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.43% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

