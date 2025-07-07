Taylor Dickson betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This will be Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-79
|+12
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|66-69-69-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished T4 with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.309
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.465
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.035
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.199
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.007
|-0.938
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.465 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.