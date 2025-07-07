Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ISCO Championship
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-68-71-70
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.100
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.546
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.249
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.326
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.129
|-0.354
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.546 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
