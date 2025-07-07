PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-68-71-70-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1000.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.546-0.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2490.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.326-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.129-0.354

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.546 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

