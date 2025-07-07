PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.Y. Noh of South Korea plays his shot off the second tee during the third round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 07, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

S.Y. Noh of South Korea plays his shot off the second tee during the third round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 07, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    S.Y. Noh returns to the ISCO Championship with hopes of improving on his previous performance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Noh at the ISCO Championship.

    Noh's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T669-66-68-65-20
    2023WD--
    2022T4168-70-70-68-12

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Noh's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Noh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3069-72-66-67-8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6270-69-67-77-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4571-71-68-69-9--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenW/D74+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT669-66-68-65-2052.500
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT3269-68-68-70-914.234
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5969-66-73-67-95.000

    Noh's recent performances

    • Noh has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Noh has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noh has averaged 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.253

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noh has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 298.8 yards.
    • Noh's Putts Per Round average is 28.00.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
    • Noh's Par Breakers percentage is 16.67% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW