S.Y. Noh betting profile: ISCO Championship
S.Y. Noh of South Korea plays his shot off the second tee during the third round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 07, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
S.Y. Noh returns to the ISCO Championship with hopes of improving on his previous performance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Noh's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|2023
|WD
|-
|-
|2022
|T41
|68-70-70-68
|-12
At the ISCO Championship
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T30
|69-72-66-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|70-69-67-77
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|71-71-68-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|52.500
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14.234
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5.000
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.253
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 298.8 yards.
- Noh's Putts Per Round average is 28.00.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
- Noh's Par Breakers percentage is 16.67% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
