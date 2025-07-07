Stephen Stallings Jr. betting profile: ISCO Championship
Stephen Stallings Jr. of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Stephen Stallings Jr. returns to the ISCO Championship, taking place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Stallings Jr. will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Stephen Stallings Jr.'s recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2022
|T78
|70-69-70-76
|-3
|2021
|T75
|67-73-71-76
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Stallings Jr.'s most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Stallings Jr.'s best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 78th at 3-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Stephen Stallings Jr.'s recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
Stephen Stallings Jr.'s recent performances
- Stallings Jr. had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-under.
- Stallings Jr. has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stallings Jr. has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stephen Stallings Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.044
Stephen Stallings Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings
- Stallings Jr. has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% this season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 316.5 yards.
- Stallings Jr. is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round in the current season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the 2025 season.
- Stallings Jr. has a Par Breakers percentage of 13.89% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings Jr. as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
