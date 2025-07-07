PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Stephen Stallings Jr. betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephen Stallings Jr. of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Stephen Stallings Jr. returns to the ISCO Championship, taking place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Stallings Jr. will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Stallings Jr. at the ISCO Championship.

    Stephen Stallings Jr.'s recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-67-7
    2023MC75-68-1
    2022T7870-69-70-76-3
    2021T7567-73-71-76-1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Stallings Jr.'s most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Stallings Jr.'s best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 78th at 3-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Stephen Stallings Jr.'s recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--

    Stephen Stallings Jr.'s recent performances

    • Stallings Jr. had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-under.
    • Stallings Jr. has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stallings Jr. has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stephen Stallings Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.044

    Stephen Stallings Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings

    • Stallings Jr. has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 316.5 yards.
    • Stallings Jr. is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round in the current season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the 2025 season.
    • Stallings Jr. has a Par Breakers percentage of 13.89% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings Jr. as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

