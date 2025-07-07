PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sean O'Hair watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Sean O'Hair watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

    Sean O'Hair returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a notable top-10 finish in 2022.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the ISCO Championship.

    O'Hair's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-72+6
    2023MC67-74-3
    2022T868-65-65-73-17
    2021WD-

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • O'Hair's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    O'Hair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-74-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenT2763-71-71-70-528.750

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • His best finish was tied for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • O'Hair has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.146

    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    • O'Hair has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 297.8 yards.
    • O'Hair is averaging 27.00 putts per round in the current season.
    • He has a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22% this season.
    • O'Hair has broken par on 25.00% of his holes played in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW