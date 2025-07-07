Sean O'Hair betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Sean O'Hair watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Sean O'Hair returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a notable top-10 finish in 2022.
O'Hair's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|2022
|T8
|68-65-65-73
|-17
|2021
|WD
|-
At the ISCO Championship
- In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- O'Hair's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
O'Hair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|28.750
O'Hair's recent performances
- His best finish was tied for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- O'Hair has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.146
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
- O'Hair has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 297.8 yards.
- O'Hair is averaging 27.00 putts per round in the current season.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22% this season.
- O'Hair has broken par on 25.00% of his holes played in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.