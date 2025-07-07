Seamus Power betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Seamus Power of Ireland watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Seamus Power returns to the ISCO Championship, where he claimed victory in 2021 with a score of 21-under. The tournament will take place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025.
Power's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|1
|65-68-67-67
|-21
At the ISCO Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished first after posting a score of 21-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.090
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.163
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.134
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.310
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.103
|-0.299
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power is sporting a 0.163 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power is delivering a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.