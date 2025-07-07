PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power returns to the ISCO Championship, where he claimed victory in 2021 with a score of 21-under. The tournament will take place at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025.

    Latest odds for Power at the ISCO Championship.

    Power's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021165-68-67-67-21

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished first after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-66-68-75-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.090-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1630.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.134-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.310-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.103-0.299

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power is sporting a 0.163 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power is delivering a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

