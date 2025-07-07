PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)



    Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the ISCO Championship.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4870.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1470.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.281-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.1910.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1621.105

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen has sported a 0.147 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.94% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 410 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

