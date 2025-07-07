Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: ISCO Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.487
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.147
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.281
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.191
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.162
|1.105
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen has sported a 0.147 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.94% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 410 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
