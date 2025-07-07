Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship
Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Piercy aims to improve upon his recent performances in this event.
Piercy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16.000
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.159
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.000
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.024
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.339
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.523
|-0.665
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has sported a -1.000 mark.
- On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 27.57 Putts Per Round.
- Piercy's average Driving Distance this season is 297.4 yards.
- He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 202nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
