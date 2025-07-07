PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scott Piercy betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Piercy aims to improve upon his recent performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the ISCO Championship.

    Piercy's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72-2
    2023MC70-71-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5571-68-71-68-65.700
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-67-68-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5467-70-69-70-8--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3769-67-73-68-716.000

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.159-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.000-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.024-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.339-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.523-0.665

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has sported a -1.000 mark.
    • On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 27.57 Putts Per Round.
    • Piercy's average Driving Distance this season is 297.4 yards.
    • He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 202nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

