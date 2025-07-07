PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Scott Jamieson betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Jamieson of Scotland plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Scott Jamieson of Scotland plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Scott Jamieson returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Jamieson at the ISCO Championship.

    Jamieson's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5471-67-72-69-9

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Jamieson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Jamieson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--

    Jamieson's recent performances

    • Jamieson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Jamieson has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jamieson has averaged -1.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jamieson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.607

    Jamieson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jamieson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jamieson has averaged -0.769 in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Jamieson has struggled with a -1.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five events.
    • On the greens, Jamieson has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Jamieson has averaged -1.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jamieson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

