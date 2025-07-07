PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Ryder returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 25th last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the ISCO Championship.

    Ryder's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2569-65-68-71-15
    2022MC71-69-4
    2021T366-69-68-65-20

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-72-70+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1369-69-69-66-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1350.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.021-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.095-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7110.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5030.066

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

