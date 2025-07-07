Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.