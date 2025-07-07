Sam Ryder betting profile: ISCO Championship
Sam Ryder returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 25th last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Ryder's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2021
|T3
|66-69-68-65
|-20
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.135
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.021
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.095
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.711
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.503
|0.066
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.711 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Ryder has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
