Ryan van Velzen betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ryan Van Velzen of South Africa tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Ryan van Velzen will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is van Velzen's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
van Velzen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-76
|+13
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
van Velzen's recent performances
- van Velzen's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Velzen has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Velzen has averaged -0.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Velzen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.911
Ryan van Velzen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Velzen has no victories in his last ten performances.
- He has not recorded any top-5, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- No YTD stats are available for van Velzen for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Velzen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
