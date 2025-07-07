PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan van Velzen betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ryan Van Velzen of South Africa tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Ryan van Velzen will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for van Velzen at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is van Velzen's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    van Velzen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC79-76+13--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+4--

    van Velzen's recent performances

    • van Velzen's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the PGA Championship with a score of 4-over.
    • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Velzen has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Velzen has averaged -0.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Velzen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.911

    Ryan van Velzen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Velzen has no victories in his last ten performances.
    • He has not recorded any top-5, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
    • No YTD stats are available for van Velzen for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Velzen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

