Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.736, ranking first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 48th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey is sporting a 0.344 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR this season. He ranks second with a 71.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.85% of the time.