Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for second in 2024 with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Hoey's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|64-66-67-69
|-22
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.736
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.344
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.029
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-1.002
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.107
|-0.112
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.736, ranking first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey is sporting a 0.344 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR this season. He ranks second with a 71.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.