1H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for second in 2024 with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the ISCO Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T264-66-67-69-22

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7360.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3440.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.029-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-1.002-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.107-0.112

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.736, ranking first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey is sporting a 0.344 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR this season. He ranks second with a 71.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

