1H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3871-69-71-73-410.578
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3410.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1120.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1050.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.402-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1570.402

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
    • Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW