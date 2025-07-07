Ricky Castillo betting profile: ISCO Championship

Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.