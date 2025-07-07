Ricky Castillo betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.341
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.112
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.105
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.402
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.157
|0.402
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.