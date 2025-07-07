PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richard Sterne betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Sterne of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day four of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2025 at Mont Choisy Le Golf on December 22, 2024 in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Richard Sterne of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day four of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2025 at Mont Choisy Le Golf on December 22, 2024 in Port Louis, Mauritius. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Richard Sterne will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Sterne's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sterne at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Sterne's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Richard Sterne's recent performances

    • Sterne has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sterne has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sterne has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Richard Sterne's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.429

    Richard Sterne's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sterne has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sterne has averaged 0.061 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Sterne has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Sterne has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.
    • Overall, Sterne has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sterne as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
