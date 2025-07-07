Richard Sterne betting profile: ISCO Championship

Sterne has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sterne has averaged 0.061 over his last five starts.

Around the green, Sterne has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Sterne has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.