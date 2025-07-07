PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andreas Halvorsen betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andreas Halvorsen of Norway tees off on the 15th hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Andreas Halvorsen of Norway tees off on the 15th hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Andreas Halvorsen will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Halvorsen at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Halvorsen's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Andreas Halvorsen's recent performances

    • Halvorsen has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Halvorsen has averaged -5.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andreas Halvorsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---4.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---2.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.372

    Andreas Halvorsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Halvorsen has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Halvorsen has averaged -4.268 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Halvorsen has posted an average of -2.606 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Halvorsen has delivered a 1.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Halvorsen has averaged -5.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Halvorsen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

