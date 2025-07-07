Andreas Halvorsen betting profile: ISCO Championship
Andreas Halvorsen of Norway tees off on the 15th hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Andreas Halvorsen will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Halvorsen's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Andreas Halvorsen's recent performances
- Halvorsen has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Halvorsen has averaged -5.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andreas Halvorsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-2.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.372
Andreas Halvorsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Halvorsen has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Halvorsen has averaged -4.268 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Halvorsen has posted an average of -2.606 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Halvorsen has delivered a 1.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
- Overall, Halvorsen has averaged -5.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Halvorsen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
