Ricardo Gouveia betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal tees off on the 9th hole on day three of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 07, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Ricardo Gouveia returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. He'll aim to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Gouveia's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|67-67-69-72
|-13
|2022
|T8
|64-65-72-70
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gouveia's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Gouveia's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gouveia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T37
|67-67-69-72
|-13
|--
Gouveia's recent performances
- Gouveia had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 13-under.
- Gouveia has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gouveia has averaged 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gouveia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.913
Gouveia's advanced stats and rankings
- Gouveia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gouveia has averaged 0.491 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Gouveia has struggled with a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last five events.
- On the greens, Gouveia has delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Gouveia has averaged 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gouveia as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.