Rafael Campos betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut in his last appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Campos at the ISCO Championship.

    Campos's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+2
    2021T2070-66-71-66-15

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-69-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.4150.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.658-0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.281-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.124-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.479-0.713

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.658 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.40% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

