Rafael Campos betting profile: ISCO Championship

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.658 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.40% of the time.