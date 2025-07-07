Rafael Campos betting profile: ISCO Championship
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut in his last appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Campos's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2021
|T20
|70-66-71-66
|-15
At the ISCO Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
Campos's recent performances
- Campos's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.415
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.658
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.281
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.124
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.479
|-0.713
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.658 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.40% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
