Rafa Cabrera Bello betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Rafa Cabrera Bello returns to the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut in his last appearance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Cabrera Bello at the ISCO Championship.

    Cabrera Bello's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-7

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Cabrera Bello's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cabrera Bello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--

    Cabrera Bello's recent performances

    • Cabrera Bello's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cabrera Bello has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cabrera Bello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.324

    Cabrera Bello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cabrera Bello has averaged -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cabrera Bello has posted an average of -0.925 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Cabrera Bello has averaged -0.399 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Cabrera Bello has delivered a 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Cabrera Bello has averaged -1.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cabrera Bello as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
