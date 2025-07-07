Rafa Cabrera Bello betting profile: ISCO Championship
Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Rafa Cabrera Bello returns to the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut in his last appearance. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Cabrera Bello's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-7
At the ISCO Championship
Cabrera Bello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
Cabrera Bello's recent performances
Cabrera Bello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.324
Cabrera Bello's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Cabrera Bello as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
