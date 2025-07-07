Peter Malnati betting profile: ISCO Championship
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished T52 in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of this event.
Malnati's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 41st with a score of 12-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.636
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.862
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.398
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.202
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.302
|-0.923
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398 ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.37 ranks 23rd on TOUR in 2025.
- Malnati's Driving Distance average is 298.6 yards, ranking 114th on TOUR this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.20%, which ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- Malnati has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 190th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
