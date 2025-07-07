PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished T52 in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of this event.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the ISCO Championship.

    Malnati's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5267-72-70-71-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-67-73-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 41st with a score of 12-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.636-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.862-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3980.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.2020.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.302-0.923

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398 ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 28.37 ranks 23rd on TOUR in 2025.
    • Malnati's Driving Distance average is 298.6 yards, ranking 114th on TOUR this season.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.20%, which ranks 172nd on TOUR.
    • Malnati has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 190th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

