Paul Peterson betting profile: ISCO Championship
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|0
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|0
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|0
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|0
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|0
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|0
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|0
|76-70
|+4
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
- He has an average of -0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.501
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.081
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.097
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.110
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.376
|-0.255
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson's average Driving Distance of 280.0 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Peterson sports a -0.081 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
- Peterson has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
