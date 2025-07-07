PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic069-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic072-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson068-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship074-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open073-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open070-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship076-70+4--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 18-under.
    • He has an average of -0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.501-0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.0810.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.097-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1100.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.376-0.255

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson's average Driving Distance of 280.0 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Peterson sports a -0.081 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
    • Peterson has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

