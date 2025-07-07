Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship
Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Kizzire will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $4 million purse.
Kizzire's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|2023
|T62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.375
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.164
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.405
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.491
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.626
|-0.287
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.405 ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.70%, ranking 155th on TOUR.
- Kizzire's average Driving Distance is 295.1 yards, placing him 143rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kizzire has a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, ranking 46th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 182nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
