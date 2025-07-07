PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Kizzire will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the ISCO Championship.

    Kizzire's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5066-67-71-73-11
    2023T6267-71-75-69-6
    2022MC70-70-4

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5470-67-74-66-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-70-69-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4964-70-69-73-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.375-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1640.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4050.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.491-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.626-0.287

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.405 ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.70%, ranking 155th on TOUR.
    • Kizzire's average Driving Distance is 295.1 yards, placing him 143rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, ranking 46th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 182nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

