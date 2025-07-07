Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ISCO Championship
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Fishburn's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
At the ISCO Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.266
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.057
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.090
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.025
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.094
|-0.778
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn is sporting a -0.057 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn is delivering a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 272 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
