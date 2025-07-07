Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ISCO Championship

Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn is sporting a -0.057 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn is delivering a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.