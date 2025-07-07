PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the ISCO Championship.

    Fishburn's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1566-69-67-68-18

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2660.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.057-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.090-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.025-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.094-0.778

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn is sporting a -0.057 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn is delivering a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 272 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW