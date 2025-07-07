PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Noah Goodwin betting profile: ISCO Championship

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This tournament offers a purse of $4,000,000 and promises to be an exciting event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4271-71-69-73E12.100

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.099-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.308-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.096-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1240.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.627-0.506

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin's average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 101st on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Goodwin is performing at 65.58%, which places him 101st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 165th in the standings.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.26% ranks 107th on TOUR, while his Par Breakers percentage of 20.87% puts him at 129th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

