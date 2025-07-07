Noah Goodwin betting profile: ISCO Championship
Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This tournament offers a purse of $4,000,000 and promises to be an exciting event on the PGA TOUR schedule.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|71-70-73-79
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12.100
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Goodwin has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.099
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.308
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.096
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.124
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.627
|-0.506
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin's average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 101st on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Goodwin is performing at 65.58%, which places him 101st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Goodwin has a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
- Goodwin has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 165th in the standings.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.26% ranks 107th on TOUR, while his Par Breakers percentage of 20.87% puts him at 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.