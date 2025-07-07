PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Watney of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Watney returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Watney looks to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Watney at the ISCO Championship.

    Watney's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-75+3
    2023MC73-77+6
    2021T3769-66-70-71-12

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Watney's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Watney's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 12-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Watney's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-67-75-72-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-70-66-71-1312.133
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-66-68-69-9--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-74+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--

    Watney's recent performances

    • Watney's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Watney has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.334-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2790.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0360.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2860.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2670.114

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.279 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Watney has achieved a rate of 73.61% in the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Watney has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.42 Putts Per Round.
    • Watney's Driving Distance average stands at 302.3 yards for the 2025 season.
    • He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

