Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship
Nick Watney of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Watney returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Watney looks to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Watney's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2021
|T37
|69-66-70-71
|-12
At the ISCO Championship
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Watney's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 12-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Watney's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-67-75-72
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|12.133
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Watney's recent performances
- Watney's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Watney has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.334
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.279
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.036
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.286
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.267
|0.114
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.279 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Watney has achieved a rate of 73.61% in the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Watney has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.42 Putts Per Round.
- Watney's Driving Distance average stands at 302.3 yards for the 2025 season.
- He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
