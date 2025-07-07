Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. He finished tied for 59th in his last appearance at this event in 2024.
Hardy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Hardy has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.001
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.010
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.263
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.056
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.330
|0.109
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.03% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
