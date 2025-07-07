Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.03% of the time.