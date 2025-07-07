PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. He finished tied for 59th in his last appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the ISCO Championship.

    Hardy's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5969-67-73-71-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.001-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0100.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.263-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0560.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.3300.109

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.03% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

